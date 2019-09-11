Georgia universities, exempt from Kemp cuts, seek more money

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s public universities could see overall state funding increase next year, despite guidance from Gov. Brian Kemp to trim budgets this year and next.

The state Board of Regents voted Tuesday to recommend a $75 million increase in the system’s budget for the year that will begin next July.

The increase points to one aspect of Kemp’s call for 4% budget cuts this year and 6% next year — many expensive education and health programs are exempted.

Regents set $11 million in cuts this year and $16.5 million next year, some from agencies that don’t touch students. Decreases are outweighed by increases requested next year because of rising enrollment and expanding campuses.

Of $27.5 billion the General Assembly appropriated this year, more than $15 billion is budgeted for education.