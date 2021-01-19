Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus to offer introductory on-set film production class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Institute of Technology’s Savannah campus will soon offer a new on-set film production course that could boost employment within the state’s multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry.

Georgia Tech-Savannah teamed up with the Georgia Film Academy to begin teaching the class on Saturdays beginning on Feb. 13.

The hands-on professional education class will introduce students to the basics of film production, says Georgia Tech-Savannah’s marketing communications manager, Kerry Jarvis.

“We know that the film industry is such an economic driver for the region,” Jarvis told WSAV NOW.

“We really wanted the chance to educate our local workforce to make sure that they had all the skills and tools that they need to be able to be employed in the film industry,” she said.

The upcoming class will be the first of an 18-credit hour certificate program that will educate students about the skills and equipment used in on-set film production.

“Since it’s an introduction to on-set film production, it’s kind of getting your feet wet into film production, so you’re going to learn industry terminology, you’re going to learn the film crafts and how they all work in sync together, and you’re also going to be introduced to film equipment,” Jarvis said.

“Lighting, camera operation, boom, grip — whatever it may be, you’re going to be able to have that hands-on learning experience,” she said, adding, “I think it is going to be beneficial and also create a familiarity with the equipment and all the industry terms [so] that you’ll be ready to go out into the workforce.”

Those enrolled will also be taught crucial skills in networking and self-marketing.

The class is a prerequisite for all Georgia Film Academy classes, and it’s also one of the classes required to earn a Georgia Film Academy production certification.

It’s part of the Georgia Film Academy’s collaboration with the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia, created by state leadership to meet education and workforce needs for high-demand careers in Georgia’s film and creative industries.

The Coastal Empire has been home to 185 productions, generating $125.6 million in direct spending by entertainment companies, according to the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

“The course is actually open to anyone that wants to sign up for it, so we are welcoming anyone that has an interest in film production,” Jarvis said.



The on-set film production course will run through May 8. To find out more about the class, visit Georgia Tech-Savannah’s website by clicking here.