MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is using federal COVID-19 relief money to give teachers another $125 to buy school supplies.

The move comes months after he issued a similar stipend. A Republican who is running for reelection, Kemp made the announcement Friday at a high school in Henry County.

Teachers got $125 for supplies from the same source last year. The last supplement cost about $15.9 million. The total cost for this round of spending has yet to be finalized.

Democrats say Kemp is getting credit for handing out COVID-19 relief when he and other Republicans opposed some spending.