Georgia Southern to officially install new president

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia university is officially installing a new president.

Ceremonies marking Kyle Marrero officially taking office at Georgia Southern University are scheduled for Friday in Statesboro.

Events will be held at Georgia Southern’s Savannah campus on Thursday.

Marrero, who had been president of the University of West Georgia since 2013, actually took over at 26,000-student Georgia Southern in April.

Regents tapped Marrero in January, citing increasing enrollment and graduation rates among his successes at West Georgia, a 14,000-student institution based in Carrollton.

Marrero holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocal performance from Bowling Green State University and a doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Michigan.