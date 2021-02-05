Georgia Southern launches new music industry degree program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University is launching a new degree program aimed at preparing students to work in the music industry.

It’s been in the works since 2015.

Georgia Southern plans to take a non-traditional approach to music education with courses like live sound, music management and studio recording techniques.

“We are looking for those students who sit in their bedroom making music–who aren’t part of the band,” said Stephen Primatic, a music professor at Georgia Southern.

“Those that are really passionate about it and would love to make it their career, but don’t know how to make that happen,” he added.

The program will be offered on the Armstrong campus, and students will have the option of declaring an emphasis on music technology or business.

“We wanted to approach this degree from the point of well these are jobs that are out there in music and this degree will help support you,” said Primatic, “it will train you to be ready for the jobs of the 21st century in music rather than the jobs of the 18th century in music.”

Primatic says Savannah’s already thriving music industry means students will get hands-on experience. The hope is, come graduation, they’ll hit the ground running.

“Outside the Atlanta area, there is no other city that I know of in Georgia that has as much as Savannah, in terms of the music industry,” said Primatic.

“We think this is a logical place for this degree to be housed,” he added.

The degree program is launching in the fall. Primatic says they”ll have to hire new faculty and eventually invest in new equipment.