Georgia Southern launches fundraising campaign to help students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University announced Monday they launched a fundraising campaign to help students facing financial hardships during these unprecedented times.

According to the university, the “Ensure Our Eagles Finish Strong” campaign has a goal of raising $250,000 for up to 250 students on a need-based priority, as well as $140,000 to assist up to 14 returning spring sport seniors who saw their 2019-20 collegiate seasons cut short.

School officials say the money raised will keep students from dropping out and ensure student-athletes can finish their seasons.

The “Ensure Our Eagles Finish Strong” campaign runs through July 2. For more information visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu/FinishStrong.