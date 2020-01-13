Georgia Southern Armstrong campus looks to add new music program

SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – The arts community continues to grow in Savannah which also brings a new batch of related jobs. In order to take advantage of this, Georgia Southern University is developing a new program — exclusively on the Armstrong campus — focused on the music industry.

The program would emphasize music technology and music business as well as allow additional courses like music therapy to be offered. Stephen Primatic, music professor a the university says its important to focus on what today’s music industry is demanding students know.

“We really needed to start expanding to address the needs of the 21st century musician,” he said.

The proposal will help give students a competitive edge and tune in on the specific skills needed to thrive in the modern music industry.

“Rather than strictly looking at it from a degree, we looked at it from an employment side first. We contacted local music industries and nationwide industries to ask them what type of skills do they want them to have,” he added.

If approved, the new degree would fall under the existing Bachelor of Arts in Music and the music industry would be the main focus at the Armstrong campus.

Students who take classes on other Georgia Southern campuses can still qualify for the program.