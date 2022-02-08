Georgia school responds to parents’ concerns over religious group social media post

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A misleading post from the Columbia County Board of Education Facebook page has some parents up in arms about bringing religion into the classroom. WJBF News took those parents’ concerns to the superintendent and got answers.

“I don’t think it has any place in a public school,” said Robert Hulse, a parent.

“I’m a very firm believer in the separation of church and state,” said Keri Cook, another parent.

These comments stem from this post that came from the Columbia County Board of Education Facebook page. It’s from a group called the Faith Advisory Council.

“I guess they had a meeting on Friday. I know all of us were kind of concerned about what exactly this religious council’s role is. I think it said religious advisory council, I mean I would like to know exactly what they are advising on.”

And like Keri Crook, many parents had the same questions. Columbia County Schools superintendent, Dr. Steve Flynt is calling the post misleading.

“You know that’s one of the reasons, they took that down,” said Columbia County School Superintendent, Dr. Steven Flynt.

Flynt says school leaders are not at all looking to mix religion into the school system. He says they want to get feedback from the public.

“I’ve been meeting with rotary groups other community groups, we’ve met with our legislative delegation and we pretty much provided the same information to every group because it helps with communication obviously,” he said. He says the purpose of the group is far from what the name indicates.

“All of our non profit groups that we worked with and all of our business advisory council all of that. These our groups that can help share information about the school district and the churches in the faith community fit that profile as well.,” he said.

The picture in the post was actually taken during a luncheon with faith leaders and the superintendent. Tabernacle Baptist Church Pastor Charles Goodman was a part of that luncheon.

“He’s trying to talk to different demographic in our community to get some good insight to feed information. I think that they agree that our school system is strong, but our community is even stronger. So, being in the faith community we know how big that is in our area,” said Pastor Goodman.

But there’s still some concern about the lack of diversity on the council.

Robert Hulse says “They were all men. There were no women around the table, there were no other faiths around the table and it’s not to call into question the intentions of those men, but to say did we really get the full community picture here.”

Below is a statement from Superintendent Dr. Flynt, explaining the purpose of the council.