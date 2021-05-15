Georgia public universities will again require tests in 2022

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia public universities will once again start requiring standardized test scores for enrollment in 2022.

The University System of Georgia announced Wednesday it will resume requiring test scores beginning with students seeking admission for Spring 2022. Generally, the minimum test scores required for admission are a 920 on the SAT test or a 17 on the ACT test.

However, schools with selective admissions policies such as Georgia Tech can require higher scores.

Georgia’s public universities and colleges didn’t require tests for admissions in spring, summer and fall of 2021 because the COVID-19 pandemic led to many canceled test dates.

Many other schools have announced they won’t require test scores for fall of 2022.