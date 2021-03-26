Georgia public schools to receive $3.8 billion in federal stimulus funds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act will distribute over $3.8 billion to Georgia’s public schools.

Friday the State Board of Education approved State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation to begin allocating the funds to districts.

At least 20 percent of the funds will be set aside to address student learning loss as per the federal legislation’s requirements.

The GaDOE says the remaining funds are flexible and can be used to support a wide array of areas including at-risk student populations, distance/remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning and addressing learning loss, facilities and equipment, continuity of core staff and services, and more.

“These funds will help Georgia schools address learning loss and ensure the safety of students, staff, and families,” explained State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “I encourage all school districts to take advantage of these resources to continue or expand safe in-person learning options for students.”