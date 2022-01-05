Georgia pre-kindergarten teachers to get second $1,000 bonus

FILE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at Lockheed Martin on Aug. 26, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and leading voting rights activist, said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that she will launch another campaign to take on Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, to become the nation’s first Black woman governor. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — State-funded prekindergarten and child care teachers in Georgia will get a second round of $1,000 bonuses paid from federal coronavirus aid.

The Department of Early Care and Learning announced the plan Tuesday. An earlier round of bonuses last year paid a total of $33.4 million to more than 33,000 teachers statewide.

The state has also been using coronavirus aid to support private child care providers directly because of increased costs and decreased enrollments.

The state and its university system also made $1,000 bonus payments to K-12 and university employees last year using federal aid.