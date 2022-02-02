Georgia House panel advances broad school voucher plan

ATLANTA (AP) — Supporters of expanding school vouchers in Georgia are renewing their push to expand options.

They’re pushing two bills, including one that could give $6,000 a year to almost anyone as long as their child attended public school for a short time.

The House Education Committee on Tuesday passed a limited version of that proposal, while a subcommittee sent the broader measure forward to the full committee.

It’s unclear whether a House majority would favor either.

A crucial fraction of rural Republicans resist many school choice proposals, along with all but a few Democrats.

Georgia already has programs giving vouchers for special education students and state income tax credits for donors to private scholarship funds.