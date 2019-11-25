Georgia Department of Education recognizes local top-performing schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Education is recognizing a handful of the top-performing and most improved schools in the Coastal Empire.

The department recently released this year’s list of Distinguished Schools, which recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia.

This year’s Reward Schools have also been named, highlighting the greatest-improving 5% of the state’s Title I schools.

Reward Schools also have to maintain the performance of their English learners, economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities to be recognized.

“While we are focused on continuous improvement for all schools, it’s also essential that we recognize when schools are doing well,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

Bacon County Primary School of the Bacon County School District and Rincon Elementary School in the Effingham County School District both made the 2019-2020 Title 1 Distinguished Schools list.

On the Reward Schools list is another school out of Bacon County — Bacon County Middle School.

Two schools from the Bryan County School District are also being recognized for their improvements: Bryan County Middle School and Lanier Primary School.

Guyton Elementary School is another on the Reward Schools list out of the Effingham County School District.

Lastly, the Statesboro STEAM Academy of the State Charter School II District made the list of 2019-2020 Title I Reward Schools.

“These schools are overcoming barriers, meeting challenges, and producing great gains for their students. I commend the school leaders, teachers, parents and communities in our 2019-20 Distinguished and Reward Schools who are opening up opportunities for their students,” said Woods.

Schools must be Title I to be eligible for the Distinguished School and Reward School designations, and must not be currently identified for CSI or TSI support.

View the full lists here: Distinguished Schools, Reward Schools.