Savannah State gets creative during pandemic to draw in potential students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The University System of Georgia, including Savannah State University, has moved all summer courses online. That means potential freshmen won’t be able to make campus visits.

But Dr. Sametria McFall, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs at Savannah State University, says the school has gotten creative.

“We’re using platforms like TikTok, and Instagram, Facebook; all those things to host virtual tours on our campus,” she said.

Potential students can even talk with Savannah State faculty virtually.

While the university typically sees a freshman class of anywhere from 750 students to 1300, the coronavirus pandemic makes forecasting fall enrollment difficult.

Many hopeful freshmen, and their parents, are facing extreme financial hardship because of layoffs or reduced hours at work. McFall says that’s especially true for their mostly African American applicant pool.

“We are a historically black university, which means that we tend to see a lot of students who come from disadvantaged economic and educational backgrounds,” she explained.

McFall says the university is already helping students take advantage of more than $6 billion in coronavirus relief money from the department of education. The cash grants will help with things like course materials and technology, food, housing, health care, and childcare.

“We plan to do as much as possible to let students know that there are resources out there, that we understand their plight,” she said. “And as much as we can provide scholarships to assist, we’re going to be doing that as well.”

The governing board for the University System of Georgia has said they are considering a recommendation to freeze tuition where it is for this school year, and not raise it in the fall. They still need to vote on that.