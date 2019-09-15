GA State Superintendent to visit 5 SCCPSS schools Monday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods will visit five SCCPSS schools on Monday.

He is visiting to hear from students, educators and other district stakeholders, and to learn what is working and what can be improved.

Woods will visit:

  • Haven Elementary School
  • Butler Elementary School
  • Gadsden Elementary School
  • Jacob G. Smith Elementary School
  • Hodge Elementary School

News 3 will be covering Woods’ visit. Have questions for him? Let us know! E-mail your questions to breakingnews@wsav.com by Monday.

