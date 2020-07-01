Ga Dept. of Education seeks public feedback on ESSA testing requirements

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Education announced an online survey to get the public’s feedback on a waiver of the high-stakes testing requirement in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for the 2020-2021 school year.

ESSA requires that the public and any interested school districts have an opportunity to comment and provide input on all waiver requests.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods and the Georgia Department of Education are urging anyone interested in the future of Georgia’s public education system to complete the survey.

“For all those invested in Georgia’s education system – whether you’re a parent, a student, an educator, or a community member, I strongly encourage you to offer your feedback as we seek a waiver from high-stakes testing for the 2020-2021 school year,” Superintendent Woods said.

The online survey can be found at the following link through Friday, July 10 at 11:59 pm: http://gadoe.org/ESSASurvey