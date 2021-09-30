Four area teens named to GaDOE’s 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) named the newest members for the state’s Student Advisory Council. Among the group are four area teens.

The council is a group of students that discuss decisions made at the state level and how they affect Georgia students.

Members of the council range from grades 9 through 12.

The council will meet four times throughout the year with the State Superintendent.

Three of the meetings will take place in-person in Atlanta and one meeting will be virtual.

The named members from First District joining the council this year include Jeremiah Salley from Savannah Early College High School, Eli Compton from Statesboro High School, Isabella Alvarado from Richmond Hill High School, & Jessica King from Effingham County High School.

Read a full list of the 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council members HERE.

Congratulations to the new members!

