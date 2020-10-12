Formal complaint filed against SCCPSS on behalf of students with disabilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After months of virtual learning, Chatham County parents say their students with disabilities aren’t getting the services they need to succeed.

The Sullivan Law Firm has filed a formal complaint against the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) on behalf of all students with disabilities who are enrolled in the district and are eligible for special education under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The complaint alleges SCCPSS violated the educational and civil rights of these students since school started this year. The complaint states that 4,000 disabled students aren’t getting the services they require.

Disabled students who are eligible for special education are guaranteed a free appropriate public education under the law, according to The Sullivan Law Firm.

The District is in receipt of the complaint and is reviewing the allegations closely. While the Savannah-Chatham County Public School Systems denies the claim that there is a ‘systemic’ failure, this complaint will be taken seriously and the District will fully cooperate with the State Department of Education. The school system has provided educational services in a manner consistent with government directives and official health guidelines during this pandemic. As may be expected, there are differing views on how best to provide services to all students. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is committed to serving our students with special needs in compliance with applicable legal requirements. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

Each student receives a written Individualized Education Program (IEP) developed by a team made up of school officials who know about the student’s learning needs.

WSAV News 3’s Ricardo Lewis will have the full story on News 3 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.