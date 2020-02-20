Firefighters help local students with egg drop challenge

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Some local elementary students put gravity to work.

River Ridge Academy’s Young Astronauts Club carried out their 4th Annual Egg Drop Challenge.

The Bluffton Fire District gave a helping hand by using their ladder truck to drop students’ egg capsule projects from overhead.

The projects first faced a fall from 25 feet. The projects with unharmed eggs then moved to a 75 foot fall and finally a 100 foot fall.

Some students’ projects survived un-cracked, while others were left with a yolky mess.

According to Beaufort County School District officials the Egg Drop Competition challenges the students engineering and design skills.

