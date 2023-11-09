SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Assigned school zones are expected to change for hundreds of students in the Savannah-Chatham County School System (SCCPSS) under a recommended facilities plan.

Officials say the realignment is in response to population shifts and commercial growth throughout the county and will ultimately improve transportation, security and instruction time for students.

“This plan will ‘right size’ the census in our schools, reducing overcrowding at some schools, while offering more sustainable and economical operations at others with better utilization of educational space and components,” a press release from SCCPSS reads.

There are no staffing reductions planned as a result of the zone changes, officials note.

The adjustments would impact 20 schools starting in August 2024, though some impacts wouldn’t be felt until the following school year.

Maps

SCCPSS says these maps are being ​​updated by current address locations in their student information system.

Parent meetings

Any school where some students may be zoned to a new attendance boundary will provide a parent informational meeting.

SCHOOL DATE TIME (Approx 1hr) LOCATION Gould Elementary 11-04-2023 11:00 a.m. Beach High Auditorium Largo-Tibet Elementary 11-14-2023 6:00 p.m. Largo-Tibet Elementary CGCA 11-15-2023 6:00 p.m. Coastal Georgia Comprehensive Academy ​Windsor Forest Elementary 11-16-2023 6:00 p.m. Windsor Forest Elementary

​New Hampstead High School ​11-16-20​23 ​5:30 p.m. ​New Hampstead High School Rice Creek K-8 11-27-2023 6:00 p.m. Rice Creek K-8 Formey Early Learning 11-28-2023 5:00 p.m. Henderson E. Formey

​Butler Elementary ​11-28-2023 ​6:00 p.m. ​Butler​ Elementary

​Garden City Elementary ​11-29-2023 ​6:00 p.m. ​Garden City Elementary

​West Chatham Middle ​11-29-2023 ​6:00 p.m. ​​West Chatham Elementary NHK8 11-30-2023 6:00 p.m. New Hampstead K-8 STEM Academy 12-13-2023 6:00 p.m. STEM Academy at Bartlett Middle

The facilities plan is subject to final approval by the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Public Education.