SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Assigned school zones are expected to change for hundreds of students in the Savannah-Chatham County School System (SCCPSS) under a recommended facilities plan.
Officials say the realignment is in response to population shifts and commercial growth throughout the county and will ultimately improve transportation, security and instruction time for students.
“This plan will ‘right size’ the census in our schools, reducing overcrowding at some schools, while offering more sustainable and economical operations at others with better utilization of educational space and components,” a press release from SCCPSS reads.
There are no staffing reductions planned as a result of the zone changes, officials note.
The adjustments would impact 20 schools starting in August 2024, though some impacts wouldn’t be felt until the following school year.
Maps
SCCPSS says these maps are being updated by current address locations in their student information system.
|SCHOOL (Adjustments begin SY 24-25)
|Identified Students Moving to:
|Proposed Attendance Zone Map
|Gould Elementary
|Haven, Butler, NHK-8, Admin Placement at GMG K-12
|Click Here For Map
|Butler Elementary
|Hodge Elementary, Haven Elementary
|Click Here For Map
|Largo-Tibet Elementary
|Pulaski K-8, Windsor Forest Elementary
|Click Here For Map
|Southwest Middle
|Pulaski K-8
|Click Here For Map
|Garden City Elementary
|Gould Elementary at GMG K-12
|Click Here For Map
|Rice Creek K-8
|Godley Station School K-8
|Click Here For Map
|Rice Creek K-8
|Gould at GMG K-12, Mercer Middle at GMG K-12
|Click Here For Map
|West Chatham Middle
|Mercer Middle at GMG K-12 (Mercer), NHK-8
|Click Here For Map
|New Hampstead K-8
|Godley Station K-8
|Click Here For Map
|New Hampstead High
|Groves at GMG K-12
|Click Here For Map
|New Hampstead High
|Beach High School
|Click Here For Map
Parent meetings
Any school where some students may be zoned to a new attendance boundary will provide a parent informational meeting.
|SCHOOL
|DATE
|TIME (Approx 1hr)
|LOCATION
|Gould Elementary
|11-04-2023
|11:00 a.m.
|Beach High Auditorium
|Largo-Tibet Elementary
|11-14-2023
|6:00 p.m.
|Largo-Tibet Elementary
|CGCA
|11-15-2023
|6:00 p.m.
|Coastal Georgia Comprehensive Academy
|Windsor Forest Elementary
|11-16-2023
|6:00 p.m.
|Windsor Forest Elementary
|New Hampstead High School
|11-16-2023
|5:30 p.m.
|New Hampstead High School
|Rice Creek K-8
|11-27-2023
|6:00 p.m.
|Rice Creek K-8
|Formey Early Learning
|11-28-2023
|5:00 p.m.
|Henderson E. Formey
|Butler Elementary
|11-28-2023
|6:00 p.m.
|Butler Elementary
|Garden City Elementary
|11-29-2023
|6:00 p.m.
|Garden City Elementary
|West Chatham Middle
|11-29-2023
|6:00 p.m.
|West Chatham Elementary
|NHK8
|11-30-2023
|6:00 p.m.
|New Hampstead K-8
|STEM Academy
|12-13-2023
|6:00 p.m.
|STEM Academy at Bartlett Middle
The facilities plan is subject to final approval by the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Public Education.