SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Assigned school zones are expected to change for hundreds of students in the Savannah-Chatham County School System (SCCPSS) under a recommended facilities plan.

Officials say the realignment is in response to population shifts and commercial growth throughout the county and will ultimately improve transportation, security and instruction time for students.

“This plan will ‘right size’ the census in our schools, reducing overcrowding at some schools, while offering more sustainable and economical operations at others with better utilization of educational space and components,” a press release from SCCPSS reads.

There are no staffing reductions planned as a result of the zone changes, officials note.

The adjustments would impact 20 schools starting in August 2024, though some impacts wouldn’t be felt until the following school year.

Maps

SCCPSS says these maps are being ​​updated by current address locations in their student information system.

SCHOOL (Adjustments begin SY 24-25)Identified Students Moving to:Proposed Attendance Zone Map
Gould ElementaryHaven, Butler, NHK-8, Admin Placement at GMG K-12Click Here For Map
Butler ElementaryHodge Elementary, Haven ElementaryClick Here For Map
Largo-Tibet ElementaryPulaski K-8, Windsor Forest ElementaryClick Here For Map
Southwest MiddlePulaski K-8Click Here For Map​​
Garden City ElementaryGould Elementary at GMG K-12Click Here For Map
​Rice Creek K-8​Godley Station School K-8​Click Here For Map​
Rice Creek K-8Gould at GMG K-12, Mercer Middle at GMG K-12Click Here For Map
West Chatham MiddleMercer Middle at GMG K-12 (Mercer), NHK-8Click Here For Map
New Hampstead K-8Godley Station K-8Click Here For Map
New Hampstead HighGroves at GMG K-12Click Here For Map
​New Hampstead High​Beach High School​​Click Here For Map

Parent meetings

Any school where some students may be zoned to a new attendance boundary will provide a parent informational meeting.

SCHOOLDATETIME (Approx 1hr)LOCATION
Gould Elementary11-04-202311:00 a.m.Beach High Auditorium
Largo-Tibet Elementary11-14-20236:00 p.m.Largo-Tibet Elementary
CGCA11-15-20236:00 p.m.Coastal Georgia Comprehensive Academy
​Windsor Forest Elementary11-16-20236:00 p.m.Windsor Forest Elementary
​New Hampstead High School​11-16-20​23​5:30 p.m.​New Hampstead High School
Rice Creek K-811-27-20236:00 p.m.Rice Creek K-8
Formey Early Learning11-28-20235:00 p.m.Henderson E. Formey
​Butler Elementary​11-28-2023​6:00 p.m.​Butler​ Elementary
​Garden City Elementary​11-29-2023​6:00 p.m.​Garden City Elementary
West Chatham Middle​11-29-2023​6:00 p.m.​​West Chatham Elementary 
NHK811-30-20236:00 p.m.New Hampstead K-8
STEM Academy12-13-20236:00 p.m.STEM Academy at Bartlett Middle

The facilities plan is subject to final approval by the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Public Education.