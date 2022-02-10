Evans County Charter School System ends mask mandate

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) has rescinded its mask mandate, according to a press release posted on the district’s website.

Schools will return to a level 1 category for COVID-19 mitigation starting Friday. The district is making the following changes.

Masks are longer mandated, but remain recommended

Discontinuation of contact tracing and parent notifications

ECCSS still recommends isolation or quarantining for at least five days for those who get exposed to COVID. Schools will continue disinfecting and fogging to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as changing out air filters monthly.

ECCSS said the change comes as the school district reported a “sustained decrease in internal cases,” along with advice from its medical team, district administration and School Governance Team.

The district’s mask mandate was enacted on Jan. 11 after a third of faculty and staff were exposed.