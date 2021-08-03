Evans Co. School District pushes first day of school to August 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Evans County School District (ECSD) made the decision over the weekend to postpone the first day of school until August 9.

ECSD decided to delay the start of school after monitoring community infection rates, consulting with local health officials, and reviewing the district’s return to school guide.

Officials say the district was classified as a rapid transmission zone for COVID-19.

The district says it plans to continue to monitor rates and develop plans to move to an A/B hybrid model if necessary. Masks will be mandatory upon return unless numbers have reduced.

The district hopes to make a decision on masks by Thursday.

ECSD says athletic practices and events will continue as they follow GHSA guidance and recommendations.

“While we all are excited to return to school and resume a normal routine, it is simply too risky to do so right now,” explained Dr. Marty Waters, Superintendent ECSD, “We are hopeful to get back on August 9th. If we are able to do so, it will be four weeks earlier than last fall.”

A registration link will be provided on the district website in an attempt to provide support to parents who are attempting to enroll students.