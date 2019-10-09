Effingham County Superintendent to retire in 2020

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – After 15 years serving as the Effingham County Superintendent, Randy Shearouse is retiring.

Shearouse made the announcement to Effingham County School District employees on Sunday. He said he plans to retire at the end of his current contract, which expires on June 30, 2020.

Shearouse has been working in education for 32 years and became ECSD Superintendent in 2005.

In his announcement to staff, Shearouse called his time with ECSD a “remarkable journey” and expressed his gratitude to the school district for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“My passion for learning and desire for student success will always be an important part of my life and future,” Shearouse wrote.