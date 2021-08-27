Educational Talent Search now enrolling SCCPSS students

SAVANNAH. Ga. (WSAV) – With a mission to encourage and empower, Educational Talent Search at Savannah State University is looking for 750 students within the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Many will be the first in their family to attend college.

“Most of the students that we work with are low-income, first generational students, who have never received assistance of knowledge in going to college,” said ETS Director Zenobie Purnell.



Purnell says since the early ’70s, the program has provided those students with tutoring, career advice, SAT and ACT application fees and even college tours across the country all free of charge.

“And they come back and say, ‘Ms. Purnell, I got my college degree. I’m working on my master’s degree, and it’s all because of your guidance with the program,'” the director said.



Tarcia Bush says Educational Talent Search is so effective, she came to work for them years after her daughter Ashley went through the program.

“She went on to earn two college degrees before she was 24, so she is definitely a success story,” said Bush, a Program Specialist for ETS.

“Now that I work for ETS, it is my goal to help other students achieve the same goals that she did,” she added.



In 2020, ETS went virtual as the pandemic kept students out of classrooms. This year, the staff of six is preparing for a hybrid in-person and virtual approach.

It’s no small undertaking, but these folks understand that children really are our future.

“It means the world, so that’s part of our motto,” Purnell said, “changing the world one student at a time, and that’s what we do.”

ETA starts Sept. 1, but there’s still time to enroll. For more information on the program, and to find an application, click or tap here.