SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The wait is over— the new superintendent of Savannah Chatham County Public Schools is officially on the job in Savannah.

Dr. Denise Watts listed her 3 priorities for her first 100 days as superintendent– to boost literacy rates, maintain relationships with students, and conduct need-based assessments on underperforming schools.

She said, “I continue to be compelled by the strengths and opportunities of this district and recognize that I transition to the district that the transition period is a very fragile time. It’s a fragile time because it marks an opportunity to build trust.”

Watts started her presentation by displaying her “entry plan.”

It entailed how she plans to get accustomed to the norms of a new school system.

Throughout the presentation, she focused on building a trusting relationship with parents, staff and the community.

“There’s an awful lot of learning and context that I need to get under my belt. In order to lay a foundation or apply the leadership that’s needed to take this district from good to great. And give our students the education they deserve,” Watts explained to the crowd.

Watts emphasized the importance of incorporating literacy into all facets of education

She referred to reading as a science that must be studied intently.

“Literacy affects every city and municipality, and it’s what the state says we have to focus on.”

She plans to maintain cost-neutrality- rather than pumping more money into new programs. And, she wants to focus on reallocating funds from programs that may not be needed.

“I’m not looking to add anything, I’m looking to be cost-neutral. Some things might have to end so we can start some new things,” she said.

Watts comes to Savannah from the Houston Public School System where she served as chief of school.

This is her first time leading a district in the top job.