SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System officially has its next superintendent.

In a unanimous decision, the board agreed Dr. Denise Watts was the right candidate for the job.

Watts will become the 25th superintendent of the district. She says she is excited to be taking on this new role.

She tells News 3 it won’t be easy, but she is ready to get to work.

Dr. Ann Levett says she is excited to see Watts in this role.

“I am delighted and very pleased by the work of the board has put into finding a suitable number 25,” Levett said. “I also wish to thank the staff for their invisible work that has been done to ensure that we were able to get to this place. I have certainly have not tried to influence the process, but I will tell you I am pleased with the selection.”

Watts is no stranger to education. She served as the chief of schools for the Houston Independent School District in Texas. In 2019, when she was the principal of Mint Hill Middle School in North Carolina and led them to become a national School to Watch.

Her main priority is to help the district improve overall, and she hopes the community will join her in those efforts.

“One of the things you’ll hear from me often is that data never lies, but it doesn’t tell the whole truth either,” Watt said. “I’ve seen data, I wanna be boots on the ground. I wanna seek first to understand, and from that point, I will begin to generate ideas and priorities with parents and the community and staff.”

She says the journey ahead is promising and looks forward to what she will be able to accomplish.

“There are hundreds of superintendent jobs open across the country. This is where I feel like I am supposed to,” Watts said, adding, “can’t wait to get to work.”

Dr. Watts will begin her duties as superintendent beginning July 1.