Despite COVID-19 struggles, 2020 GA public school graduates beat national SAT average

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the third year in a row, Georgia public school students outperformed the nation’s public schools on the SAT.

Georgia public school students recorded a mean score of 1043, which is 13 points higher than the mean for U.S. public schools, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

“The class of 2020 has faced unprecedented adversity and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Given all they have overcome, I am so proud of these students for becoming the third graduating class in Georgia history to beat the national average on the SAT. I continue to be optimistic about the future of Georgia public schools as our students, teachers, and schools continue to surpass expectations and outperform their peers nationally.”

Georgia outperformed the nation’s public schools by 12 points in Evidence-Based Reading and Writing (ERW) and by one point in math.

The state’s public school students did, however, experience slight decreases in scores, which mirrored similar decreases nationally. Overall, Georgia saw a five-point decrease in composite score, while the nation saw a nine-point decrease.

Georgia Public Schools

2020 ERW: 532 Math: 511 Composite: 1043

2019 ERW: 533 Math: 515 Composite: 1048



U.S. Public Schools

2020 ERW: 520 Math: 510 Composite: 1030

2019 ERW: 524 Math: 515 Composite: 1039



There was a slight decrease in the number of public school graduates who took the SAT. Sixty-four percent of 2020 graduates took the SAT during high school, compared to 67 percent of 2019 graduates.

Black students in Georgia’s public school class of 2020 recorded a mean composite score of 946, which is well above the national mean of 914. Georgia’s Hispanic of Latino students recorded a mean composite score of 1010, which is also well above the national mean of 958.