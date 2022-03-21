STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Pre-K registration for Bulloch County Schools closes this Friday at 4 p.m.

To be included in the lottery drawings for the 2022-23 school year, registration must be completed before the deadline.

Visit this link to start the registration process. A number of items will be needed, including:

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s social security card

Parent/guardian picture identification

Proof of residency documentation

Georgia Certificate of Immunization and Certificate of Ear, Eye, Dental, and Nutritional Screen (if complete; may be submitted later)

The pre-K lottery drawings will be held Friday, April 15.

Bulloch County Schools has a total of 11 pre-K sites and 20 classrooms, with space for 436 children.