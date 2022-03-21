STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Pre-K registration for Bulloch County Schools closes this Friday at 4 p.m.
To be included in the lottery drawings for the 2022-23 school year, registration must be completed before the deadline.
Visit this link to start the registration process. A number of items will be needed, including:
- Child’s birth certificate
- Child’s social security card
- Parent/guardian picture identification
- Proof of residency documentation
- Georgia Certificate of Immunization and Certificate of Ear, Eye, Dental, and Nutritional Screen (if complete; may be submitted later)
- (Click or tap here for more details)
The pre-K lottery drawings will be held Friday, April 15.
Bulloch County Schools has a total of 11 pre-K sites and 20 classrooms, with space for 436 children.