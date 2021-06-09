Coastal Health District hosting back-to-school clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District is partnering with counties to hold back-to-school clinics for children.

First-time Georgia students — those enrolling in a Georgia school for the first time in their lives — have to complete a Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form, according to the Coastal Health District.

If your child was born on or after Jan. 1, 2002 and students entering grades 8 through 12 for the first time, must have at least one dose of both the Tdap vaccine and meningococcal vaccine.

Starting July 1, all students 16 entering the 11th grade must have received one booster of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4), the Coastal Health District said. Children who received their initial dose on or after their 16th birthday are exempt.

The health agency also said children aged 11 and 12 should get the HPV vaccine to protect against cancers and diseases caused by human papillomavirus.

The Coastal Health District detailed the following clinics in Effingham, Long and Liberty counties.

Effingham County back-to-school clinics:

• Effingham County Health Department, 802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield, Ga.

• Every Tuesday, by appointment, beginning June 22

Long County back-to-school clinics:

• Long County Health Department, 484 N. Macon Street, Ludowici, Ga.

• Tuesday, June 8 and Tuesday, July 13 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Liberty County back-to-school clinics:

• Liberty County Health Department, 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville, Ga.

• Wednesday, May 26, July 21, and July 28 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.