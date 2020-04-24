Clemson University announces tuition, fee freeze for 2020-21

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University has announced the institution will not increase tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 school year.

A press release Thursday said the freeze will provide financial stability to students and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tuition freeze applies to both in-state and out-of-state students.

The release said the school hasn’t decided whether it will freeze housing and dining fees, since those fee aren’t mandatory.

Tuition for in-state undergraduates is $15,558 and $38,550 for out-of-state students.

The State newspaper said COVID-19 is expected to wreak havoc on colleges throughout the country by dampening enrollment and forcing some students online.