Clemson University announces tuition, fee freeze for 2020-21

Education

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University has announced the institution will not increase tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 school year.

A press release Thursday said the freeze will provide financial stability to students and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tuition freeze applies to both in-state and out-of-state students.

The release said the school hasn’t decided whether it will freeze housing and dining fees, since those fee aren’t mandatory.

Tuition for in-state undergraduates is $15,558 and $38,550 for out-of-state students.

The State newspaper said COVID-19 is expected to wreak havoc on colleges throughout the country by dampening enrollment and forcing some students online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories