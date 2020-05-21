Clemson plans in-person classes; SC to reopen attractions

by: JEFFREY COLLINS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University plans to hold in-person classes in the fall but synchronize them with online instruction.

University officials said Wednesday that means learning won’t be disrupted if a student is infected with COVID-19 or a second wave of infections closes campus.

School leaders didn’t provide specifics on their plans in an online presentation to university trustees.

The University of South Carolina announced a return to in-person classes in the fall earlier this week.

Also Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced he is allowing mini golf, go-kart tracks, museums and amusement parks to reopen in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

