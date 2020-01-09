Church denomination forgives Atlanta college’s $4M debt

ATLANTA (AP) – A church denomination has forgiven $4 million in debt owed by a college it founded in Atlanta.

News outlets report the African Methodist Episcopal Church announced the financial boost for Morris Brown College on Tuesday night.

In exchange, the college agreed to establish a $1.5 million scholarship for members of the church denomination.

Morris Brown lost its accreditation in 2002.

Its interim president launched an effort last year to become accredited again.

The historically black college was founded in the 1800’s.

Morris Brown College currently has about 40 students enrolled.