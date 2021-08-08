Chatham Co. teacher named top teacher in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Chatham County teacher was named the top teacher in the state of Georgia for 2022.

Cherie Dennis is currently an ESOL teacher at Hesse K-8 School and has been teaching for 12 years. Dennis was awarded the Georgia State Teacher of the Year virtually on Saturday night. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett surprised Dennis at her home during the ceremony.

“I could not be prouder to have someone as deserving as Cherie Dennis represent the talented and dedicated teachers we have throughout Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools,” Levett said. “Cherie Dennis is the finest example of the extraordinary teachers found throughout our district. I am excited to witness the year ahead for Ms. Dennis as she represents not just our district, but the state of Georgia as a nominee for National Teacher of the Year.”

Dennis will travel across Georgia and the country representing the teachers in Georgia. She also entered the race for National Teacher of the Year and was already chosen as SCCPSS’ District Teacher of the Year.

Dennis holds degrees from Georgetown University, Standford University, Armstrong Atlantic State University, and Mercer University.

The judges were compiled of teachers, previous winners of the award, administrators community leaders and others. Finalists were chosen based on their essays, SCCPSS said.