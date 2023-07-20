SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Families can expect changes to come to the current Savannah Chatham County Public School bus route for the 2023-24 school year.

Because of the lack of available drivers, transportation will not be provided for Choice Program students or students who decide to attend a school outside of their home’s zone of attendance.

This year, the school system says transportation will only be provided to students who live more than 1.5 miles from the school they are zoned to attend as well as students with disabilities who have transportation needs included in their IEP.

The changes come due to driver shortages across the country that have impacted bus routes altering pick-up and drop-off times — some students having to wait for the bus to drop off passengers and return to the school prior to boarding.

School buses will hit the road on July 31 and August 1 as drivers conduct practice runs of their routes. Families are invited to ride along on their child’s route on August 2.

if you have any questions regarding transportation, please contact the SCCPSS Transportation Department at 912-395-5591.

To find your child’s bus stop, click or tap here.