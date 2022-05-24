BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Students in Bulloch County can look forward to free meals this summer, thanks to a program offered by Bulloch County Schools.

The school system will provide a free Summer Feeding Program for children 18 years or younger. The four-week program begins June 6 and ends on June 27. Families can pick up the food on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families can pick up the foods from:

Julia P. Bryant Elementary

Mattie Lively Elementary

Sallie Zetterower Elementary

Nevils Elementary

Stilson Elementary

Portal Middle High School

Families will receive a box of perishable and non-perishable food with five breakfasts and five lunches for each child. The program will also provide free breakfasts and lunches for children who are participating in the school district’s daily Summer Learning Academies.

No preregistration is required.

For additional information contact the school nutrition director, Megan Blanchard, at 912.212.8620 or mblanchard@bullochschools.org.