Bulloch County Schools to provide free meals to children during summer

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Children in Bulloch County can count on free meals in the summer thanks to Bulloch County Schools.

The school system will provide a free Summer Feeding Program for children 18 years or younger. The seven-week program begins June 1 and ends on July 12. Families can pick up the food on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each child will get five breakfast and lunch meals in a box that includes both perishable and non-perishable foods, according to Bulloch County Schools. No pre-registration is required.

Families can pick up the foods from:

• Brooklet Elementary

• Sallie Zetterower Elementary

• Julia P. Bryant Elementary

• Portal Middle High School

• Mattie Lively Elementary

Children participating in the district’s Summer Learning Opportunities daily sessions will also be provided free breakfast and lunch.

For additional information contact the school nutrition director, Megan Blanchard, at 912.212.8620 or mblanchard@bullochschools.org.