Bulloch County Schools suspend changes to quarantine protocols after DPH request

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County Schools announced changes to the district’s quarantine protocols have been suspended.

On October 8, the Board unanimously approved a motion to “reconsider the Department of Public Health guidelines, and if a student is exposed to a COVID-19 positive person, if the student that is exposed is wearing a mask, and it has been documented, they do not have to follow those guidelines of quarantining for 14 days.”

The action went into effect at schools on October 9.

According to the district, for students who were exposed to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, a parent could choose if the student would quarantine at home for 14 days or be permitted to remain at school.

The district would allow the student to remain at school if the student was wearing a mask at the time of exposure; the student is and remains asymptomatic; the student would continue to wear a mask at school; the parent would conduct Bulloch County Schools’ self-health check daily with the student; and the student would not come to school if sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The decision to suspend the change was made Tuesday by the district after Board of Education Chairman Mike Sparks received a letter from Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

In that letter Dr. Toomey said, “this action is out of compliance with guidance issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health, as well as the legal requirements within the DPS’s Administrative Order issued on July 28, 2020.”

The district says the suspension is pending further discussion by the full Board at its October 22 work session.

Read the DPH’s letter to Bulloch Co. Schools HERE.