Bulloch County Schools kindergarten registration now open

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Kindergarten registration for Bulloch County Schools for the 2020-2021 school year is now open.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to register their child before the first day of school, which is Monday, Aug. 3.

Click here to learn more and register your child.

Bulloch County Schools says if a child is already enrolled in a Bulloch County Schools Pre-K classroom, they do not need to be registered unless they will be moving schools.

Anyone unable to register online is asked to contact the school of your oldest child and make an appointment to register in person. Due to COVID-19, parents are asked to limit the number of people who accompany them and to practice social distancing.

To see a list of documents needed to register your child, click here.