Bulloch Co. Schools kindergarten registration open for 2020-21 school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday Kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year is open.

Registration can be found on the Bulloch County Schools website. Registration will only occur online.

For those who do not have Internet access, you may contact your zoned elementary school to make an appointment to use their registration kiosks.

Officials say children who were enrolled in a Bulloch County Schools Pre-Kindergarten classroom for 2019-2020, will not need to be registered for kindergarten unless the child will be attending a different school than where he/she attended Pre-kindergarten.

Find a list of needed documents for registration here: Registration Checklist of Required Documents.