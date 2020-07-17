Bryan Co. Schools to start school year with in-person instruction, but digital option is available

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County Schools released reopening information for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Bryan County Schools superintendent announced in an email to parents the school year starts August 17th.

Bryan County Schools plans to begin the year with in-person instruction but the district will also provide a digital/distance learning option for families who want to avoid face-to-face instruction at this time.

In a release from the Bryan County Schools, the district says, “as we move towards the start of a new year, our team is emphasizing flexibility while still maintaining high-quality educational opportunities for all students. Information is rapidly changing and we are diligently working to prepare for the upcoming year with the information available at this time.”

The release also noted “all plans are subject to change.”

You can find more information regarding the reopening plan at Bryan Co. School’s website.