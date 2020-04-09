Board considers no tuition increase for Georgia Southern, Savannah State, others next year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students at Georgia’s public colleges likely won’t see a tuition increase for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Like many schools across the nation, the University System of Georgia (USG) has had to alter operations due to COVID-19. Classes, with very limited exceptions, have moved online.

As a result, the USG Board of Regents is expected to meet Tuesday, April 14, and will be asked to approve a recommendation of no tuition increase.

If approved, USG students will pay the same tuition rates at all 26 institutions — including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Savannah State University — for the upcoming academic year as they do now for 2019-2020.

USG would have limited tuition increases among institutions to an average 0.9% annually for the past five years, well below the rate of inflation.

This would be the third time in five years there has been no tuition increase across the system.

“One of the University System of Georgia’s top priorities is affordability, and that has never been more important than now for our students and their families,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “We are all trying to navigate an extraordinary time.”

“It is more critical than ever for our institutions to provide a quality education while maintaining the affordability and accessibility that helps more Georgians attain a college degree and find success in the workforce,” he added.

USG says only a minimal number of fees will be considered for approval and will be related to debt payments or contractual obligations.

“USG continues to do all we can to ensure the cost of our colleges and universities remains among the lowest of our peers, while keeping a sharp focus on providing students with a high-quality, affordable and accessible experience,” Chairman Sachin Shailendra said.

Tuition rates for each institution may be found online here.