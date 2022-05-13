BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – One local student-athlete has been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Anna Brown, of Beaufort High School, is among the 161 high school seniors recognized this year for their accomplishments in academics, arts, community and leadership.

Beaufort High Principal Charity Summers congratulated Anna for the well-deserved selection.

“Her hard work and dedication in her scholastic achievement has paid off for her through numerous recognitions and awards, but Anna’s academic achievements are not the only defining positive characteristic that she possesses,” Summers said. “She has exemplary character, is an excellent athlete, and a wonderful person. I am so proud of her!”

Anna was also named a Heritage Scholar earlier this year. She’s competed on the varsity level in track, cross country and soccer.

The student-athlete has said she plans on studying chemistry to help address the world’s climate crisis through sustainable solutions.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964 and has since honored nearly 8,000 of the nation’s top students.

This year’s class will be recognized for their achievements during an online program this summer.