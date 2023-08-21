BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — With pencils in hands and books being read classrooms are open in Beaufort County.

Beaufort County School District Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said there’s nothing like the first day of school.

“Our teachers were excited to meet our kids, our administrators were excited to get our kids in the building,” Rodriguez said. “So there’s nothing like the energy of a first day of school.”

Rodriguez spent the day visiting schools across the district. Rodriguez said making sure kids are safe getting to and from the classroom and while they’re there is a big deal to them.

This summer, staff trained with first responders to make sure they could keep your kids safe.

“Safety is a high priority for us all the time and so we work on it,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve had different drills and training sessions with the sheriff’s department, with other local municipalities in Bluffton and Buford and Port Royal. All in preparation to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep our students safe here in Buford County.”

Bluffton Middle School Principal Matthew Hall is excited to have a teacher in every classroom.

“Starting the year out with a teacher in every single space is at this at this point in the climate of public education, you don’t find that everywhere,” Hall said. “So we are feeling very, very lucky to have that here at Bluffton Middle.”

The school is finally finished with its upgrades that were included in the more than $50 million 2019 referendum.

From freshly painted walls, new technology, and upgraded security, Hall said the school feels brand new.

“The building is looking better than it really ever has, and we’re just excited to welcome the largest sixth or eighth-grade class at Bluffton Middle School has ever had.”

Rodriguez is also excited to track the Robert Smalls Leadership Academy. It’s the newest school to join the district. Money to build that school also included in that referendum from 2019.

However, this year voters will decide on the school district’s biggest referendum yet.