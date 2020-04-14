Beaufort County School District to offer “Teaching Through Television”

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District announced a partnership with the County Channel to bring televised lessons for Beaufort County students in grades K-2 to continue their learning at home.

“Teaching Through Television…Learning, Exploring and Having Fun” is a series of lessons will focus on Grade 2 academic standards in English/Language Arts, Math, Social Studies, and Science.

School officials say many of the lessons will also have connections to kindergarten and Grade 1 standards in those subjects.

School officials says each TV class will feature a district teacher describing the lesson’s focus, modeling how the student can use the newly acquired knowledge, then asking questions that prompt the student to think more deeply and connect to prior learning. Each lesson also will provide additional activities that can be done at home.

The TV lessons will air on the County Channel Monday through Thursday with lessons at 9 a.m. (English) and 9:30 a.m. (Spanish), followed by repeats of the English-language lesson at 11 a.m. and the Spanish-language lesson at 11:30 a.m.

The “Teaching Through Television” lessons will also be available on YouTube, and those links will be posted to the e-learning section of the school district’s website.