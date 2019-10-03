Beaufort County School District to hold eight public forums about bond referendum

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District Superintendent Frank Rodriguez scheduled eight public forums in October for parents and community members to learn about the school district’s $344 million bond referendum.

Rodriguez said that at each of the eight public forums, parents and stakeholders will be briefed on the key points of the referendum and will be given an opportunity to ask questions.

Here’s the full schedule of referendum public forums:

Oct. 9, 6 p.m., River Ridge Academy

Oct. 14, 6 p.m., Beaufort High

Oct. 16, 6 p.m., Battery Creek High

Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Spanish-language town hall, Bluffton Middle

Oct. 22, 6 p.m., Bluffton High

Oct. 23, 6 p.m., Hilton Head Island High

Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Whale Branch Early College High

Oct. 29, 6 p.m., St. Helena Elementary

The bond referendum is set for Nov. 5. and is targeted to address a variety of issues related to school facilities, including:

School buildings need upgrades related to their safety and security.

Older schools are experiencing maintenance and structural problems due to advancing age.

Schools have technology infrastructure that needs to be updated.

Hundreds of new students enroll in district schools, particularly in the Bluffton community.

Career and Technology Education courses need additional classroom space and resources.

Voters will consider two separate ballot questions. Read more about the questions here.