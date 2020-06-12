Beaufort County School District sets calendar for 2020-21 school year

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District released the school district’s calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

The district’s first day for students will be Monday, August 17, 2020, and the final day of classes will be Friday, May 28, 2021.

Officials say holiday dates with schools closed for students include Sept. 7 (Labor Day); Nov. 3 (Election Day); Nov. 11 (Veterans Day); Nov. 25-27 (Thanksgiving); Dec. 23-Jan. 4, 2021 (winter break); Jan. 18, 2021 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day); February 15, 2021 (President’s Day); April 2, 2021 (Good Friday); April 12-16, 2021 (spring break); and May 31, 2021 (Memorial Day).

Three possible weather make-up are included: Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and January 4.

Teacher work days are Monday-Friday, August 10-14; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Wednesday, Nov. 25; Monday, Jan. 4; Friday, March 12; and Tuesday-Wednesday, June 1-2.