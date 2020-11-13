Beaufort County School District returns to face-to-face instruction on January 4th

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) announced during a Board of Education meeting Friday the district will resume face-to-face educational instruction five days a week beginning Jan. 4.

BCSD officials say the district reviewed COVID-19 infection rates in other South Carolina school districts that have resumed face-to-face instruction and based their decision on what they discovered.

“What we and other districts are finding is that most COVID-19 cases among students and staff are from engagement in outside events and activities,” said BCSD Superintendent Frank Rodriguez.

BCSD says safety precautions will be in place at the schools for the return.

Rodriguez says district and school-based administrators are working to mitigate physical distancing challenges for some of BCSD’s more crowded schools.

Currently 62 percent of BCSD students participate in hybrid instruction, with the remaining 38 percent receiving virtual instruction.