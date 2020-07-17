Beaufort County School District releases reopening plan

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Friday morning the Beaufort County School District(BCSD) released details of a plan to reopen its classrooms.

Governor Henry McMaster shut down schools across the state in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan can be viewed on the school district’s website.

BCSD’s plan waits for approval from the South Carolina Department of Education.

According to district officials, parents have two options under the district’s plan.

Parents can choose face-to-face learning where students report to school buildings five days a week, or virtual learning where students complete their classroom assignments online.

The face-to-face plan requires students, teachers and school staff to wear masks during the school day, and it also details protocols for what will happen if students or school staff become ill.

“Every parent and every educator agrees that in-person instruction, where students work with their teachers in school classrooms face to face, is the most effective way to go,” Rodriguez said. “Our reopening plan summarizes how that will happen as soon as we can do it safely.”

