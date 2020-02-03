Beaufort County school choice applications now open

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District is now accepting school choice applications for the 2020-2021 academic year, the sixth year of the district’s expanded choice initiative.

School choice applications were posted to the district’s website on Saturday and must be submitted online by midnight on Saturday, Feb. 29. Parents without internet access can request application assistance at any school or through the district office’s Instructional Services division.

Curriculum options include Montessori, advanced math and science, International Baccalaureate, arts infused, Classical Studies, early college and leadership programs.

Beaufort County students who attend choice programs do not pay extra tuition. Choice schools serve children who live both in and outside of their attendance zones.

If the number of choice applications at a school would cause the school to exceed its overall enrollment capacity, or if approved applications would push an individual choice program beyond its capacity, a lottery will be held to determine which applications are approved.

Nine schools potentially have no availability for choice because they are at or above capacity. Those schools are listed below.

Coosa Elementary

H.E. McCracken Middle

Hilton Head Island High

Hilton Head Island Middle

May River High

Okatie Elementary

Pritchardville Elementary

Red Cedar Elementary

River Ridge Academy

Parents may still apply at those schools, and if limited space becomes available, a lottery will be held later this spring.

Multiple schools have scheduled information fairs for parents and students to go over their specific academic choice programs:

Battery Creek High (Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.)

(Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.) Beaufort Elementary (Feb. 6, Montessori at 5:30 p.m. and AMES at 6:30 p.m.; program tours on Feb. 10 and Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m. for AMES at 10:15 a.m. for Montessori)

(Feb. 6, Montessori at 5:30 p.m. and AMES at 6:30 p.m.; program tours on Feb. 10 and Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m. for AMES at 10:15 a.m. for Montessori) Beaufort High (Feb. 4 at 5-7 p.m.)

(Feb. 4 at 5-7 p.m.) Beaufort Middle (Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.)

(Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.) Bluffton Elementary (Feb. 13, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., plus tours upon request)

(Feb. 13, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., plus tours upon request) Bluffton Middle (tours available upon request 8:45-9:45 a.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27)

(tours available upon request 8:45-9:45 a.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27) Broad River Elementary (Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.)

(Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.) Hilton Head Island Early Childhood Center (Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.)

(Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.) Hilton Head Island Elementary (Jan. 30, 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Feb. 11, 8-8:45 a.m. and 9-9:45 a.m.)

(Jan. 30, 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Feb. 11, 8-8:45 a.m. and 9-9:45 a.m.) Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts (Jan. 30, 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Feb. 11, 8-8:45 a.m. and 9-9:45 a.m.)

(Jan. 30, 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Feb. 11, 8-8:45 a.m. and 9-9:45 a.m.) Lady’s Island Middle (Feb. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m.)

(Feb. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m.) M.C. Riley Elementary (Feb. 4- Leadership Day from 8:30-10:30 a.m.; tour for incoming kindergarten students- Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m.)

(Feb. 4- Leadership Day from 8:30-10:30 a.m.; tour for incoming kindergarten students- Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m.) Port Royal Elementary (Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.)

(Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.) Joseph S. Shanklin Elementary (Feb. 6, 9:30-11:30 a.m.)

(Feb. 6, 9:30-11:30 a.m.) Robert Smalls International Academy (Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m.)

(Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m.) St. Helena Elementary (Feb. 6, 9:30-11:30 a.m.)

(Feb. 6, 9:30-11:30 a.m.) Whale Branch Elementary (Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.)

Click here to fill out an application.