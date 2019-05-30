Beaufort County school budget sent to county for approval

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County’s next school budget is now in the hands of the county council, after the school board did not decide on what and how much to cut.

The school system needed to cut 2% to cover the budget shortfall for next year. Staff was told to present a plan without “significant cuts” to the classroom.

The 34 point proposal included cutting a 2% cost of living raise for employees, a location supplement to cover the additional cost of living for teachers, cuts at all departments and school and athletic supply budgets. The board did decide to keep the raises and supplements.

The proposal was sent to the county for approval.